Forget Google: Slide Vet Keith Rabois Joins Twitter Creator Jack Dorsey's Startup, Square

As Slide’s deal guy, Keith Rabois helped sell the company to Google earlier this summer.



But instead of joining the search giant, Keith is going to Twitter creator Jack Dorsey’s mobile payments startup, Square.

“The opportunity to work with a world class entrepreneur is hard to resist. There’s not many of them. Its like working Mariano Rivera or Derek Jeter. You take that chance,” Keith told us in an interview.

We always figured Keith wouldn’t go to Google – he’s too entrepreneurial for such a big company – but because Keith is such an active angel investor, we’d thought he’d maybe try to raise a fund and go into startup investing full time.

Keith told us he might do that some day, but that “the real sweet spot for being an entrepreneur is right now.”

“I can invest forever.”

At SquareUp, Keith will work on the business stuff – distribution, marketing, partnerships, and risk – while Jack continues handling engineering and product.

Khosla Ventures partner Gideon Yu, Square’s lead investor, played key role in recruiting Keith to the startup, he tells us.

No surprise: we see the pair tweeting at each other all the time.

