Slide, Zynga, and Rock You: Facebook Apps Follow Power Law

At the risk of wading into hostile territory, I am going to blog again about facebook stats and the rise of our portfolio company Zynga on the leaderboard. Here is the adanomics leaderboard that shows the leading facebook app companies.



I have no idea what UADA is, but the top three facebook app companies are Slide, Rock You, and Zynga. They and Flixster are the only facebook app companies with more than 1mm daily users. There are some other interesting companies on this list. It will be interesting to see how companies like Chainn, esgut, Blake, Watercooler, and 42 Friends develop over the next 6-12 months. Will they build or sell?

The other issue that this list brings up is the head versus the tail of facebook apps.

I realise that they are overlaps and duplicates, but the top 10 facebook apps generate a total duplicated and overlapping reach of over 13mm daily visits. The next 10 facebook apps generate a total duplicated and overlapping reach of about 3mm daily visits. And it does down from there.

It’s a classic power law curve. It’s not surprising at all. But it raises some interesting questions for everyone in the facebook ecosystem.

Fred Wilson is a partner at Union Square Ventures. He writes A VC: Musings of a VC in New York. Feel free to comment below or on the original post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.