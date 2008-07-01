Slide Wants To Put You On VH1 -- Or At Least Your SuperPoke

Do you use the Facebook/MySpace app SuperPoke? (The one that lets you throw sheep at — or send virtual drinks to — your friends.) Are you a fan of crappy reality TV? Then get excited: Slide and VH1 are promoting a new reality show by putting 10,000 users’ SuperPokes on TV.



The “SuperPoke!Fest” kicks off Wednesday, July 2, the day before a four-day marathon of “Rock of Love,” “flavour of Love,” and “I Love New York.” The point: To promote a new show called “I Love Money,” which takes contestants from those three shows and has them compete against each other for money. (Really!)

Sounds like a win-win to us: Slide will include 30 special VH1-branded SuperPoke actions in its app — which gets 350,000 daily users on Facebook and has been installed 900,000 times on MySpace — a solid promotional opportunity for VH1. And in exchange, Slide gets some play on TV — something few, if any, of its rival Facebook apps can boast.

See Also:

Forget Widgets: Slide is a $500 Million Ad Network

Slide Says It’s Done Releasing New Facebook Apps

Slide Opens West Village Sales Office, Taps ex-AOLer To Run It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.