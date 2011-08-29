Slide Users Are FURIOUS Google Is Shutting Down The Company

Photo: flawedartist

Google is shutting down Slide, Max Levchin’s social apps company perhaps best known for the SuperPoke app. It also has a social game called SuperPoke Pets. And a lot of people love that game. Really love it.



TechCrunch’s MG Siegler quotes from a rash of comments from SuperPoke Pets players, almost all of them women, furious about Google’s sudden decision.

Here’s one that gives some flavour of the thing:

IF YOU KILL OFF SUPERPOKE PETS, I WILL NOT EVER USE GOOGLE CHROME, GMAIL……NOT A SINGLE THING THAT YOU OWN…….SUPERPOKE PETS IS A GREAT GAME…..ALLOW US TO DOWNLOAD SUPERPOKE PETS TO OUR COMPUTER, SO THAT WE CAN CONTINUE TO PLAY OUR GAME. WE HAVE SPENT ALOT OF MONEY ON THIS GAME, AND IT IS SO UNFAIR TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM US.

The bigger point is that, as Siegler notes, if SuperPoke Pets has such a devoted fanbase, and Google wants games for its Google+ platform anyway, it really doesn’t make sense to shut it down.

