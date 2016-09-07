This is the most mindblowing way your iPhone will change when iOS 10 comes out

One of the most important gestures Apple ever invented was “slide to unlock.”

For the past nine years, since the very first iPhone, iPhone users have dragged their screen to the right to unlock their phones. It’s muscle memory for millions.

It was even a key invention in Apple’s battle against Samsung over whether Android copied the iPhone.

Now, it’s about to totally change. Apple is removing the “slide to unlock” gesture from iOS 10, the update for iPhones and iPads that will be released next week.

You might have to retrain your fingers. If you swipe right on an newly-updated iPhone running iOS 10, swiping right will bring you to Apple’s new widgets screen. Swiping left brings you to the camera.

Many people use TouchID, Apple’s fingerprint sensor, to unlock their phones. That will remain unchanged — simply press on the home button and when your iPhone recognises your fingerprint, you’re in. Apple has added a handy lock icon to the top of the screen, where the time usually goes, that tells you if TouchID has been successful.

But if you’re on an older phone, or TouchID doesn’t work for you, you’ll need to tap your home button, then enter your passcode.

Sure, it will certainly annoy some people as they keep accidentally accessing their widgets when they just want to unlock thier iPhone. But Apple has never been afraid to make changes that take some some getting used to.

