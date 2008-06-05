Slide Opens West Village Sales Office, Taps ex-AOLer To Run It

Slide, the makers of popular social networking apps like FunWall (#1 on Facebook) and Top Friends (#3 on Facebook), is hoping to woo Madison Avenue by opening an office in New York in the West Village. The San Francisco-based company has also tapped Jason Bitensky, former director of national sales at AOL Media Networks/Platform-A (TWX), to be the director of East Coast sales for the company.



