Slide Losing Facebook Slideshow Battle To Newcomer Animoto

Slide, Inc. is arguably the most successful company in the Facebook microeconomy: It owns two of the top three Facebook apps, including no. 1 FunWall, which boasts about 3 million users. For what it’s worth, it also has the backing of Fidelty and T. Rowe Price in a funding round that supposedly values the company at $500 million.



But its trademark service — jazzy-looking photo slideshows — has only caught on with about 3,000 Facebook users. Meanwhile, AllFacebook points out, it’s getting stomped by a relative newcomer: The Animoto video application, which allows you to create video slideshows out of your Facebook photos. The Animoto app has more than 223,000 active users on Facebook.

Big deal? Not really. In the short term, Animoto’s service is hardly revolutionary, and it wouldn’t be hard for Slide to ape and distribute a similar widget. In the long term, what matters most to Slide — and its ambitions of selling ads on widgets across Facebook, MySpace, other social networks, etc. — is that people use its services, period. It doesn’t matter if they’re MySpace slideshows, Facebook FunWalls, or any other specific app.



