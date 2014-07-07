SLIDE DECK: The CommSec Economics Team's Take On The Australian Market's Financial Year

CommSec chief economist Craig James and his offsider Savanth Sebastian have taken a moment to look back on the big events that moved markets last financial year.

In a presentation James and Sebastian analysed the big events which impacted the Australian market, many of which were international. There’s more on that here.

Here’s the slide deck, which we’re republishing with permission.

A Look At The Year That Was Usual Disclaimers Many Market Movers Were International Events The 2013/14 Financial Year In Numbers The Highs And Lows Of 2013/14 Australia's Economic Growth Compared To Other Countries And Forecasts For 2015 World Debt Levels: Australia Isn't Doing Too Bad US Unemployment Is Heading In The Right Direction Chinese Economic Growth Is Slowing But It's Still Healthy China Could Be Following Japan's Lead Australia's Economy In Numbers: Record Low Interest Rates, High Aussie Dollar There's Still Growth Opportunity In Australia But Non-Mining Industries Are Going To Have To Fill The Gap Wage Growth Has Been Slow Has The Unemployment Rate Peaked? Australia's Housing Prices Are Still High The Best And Worst Share Markets Around The World Aussie Shares Stood Up Against The Big Guns Trend Line Heading North Dividend Yield Is About Average Here Are The Industries Which Performed The Best On The ASX Last Financial Year And Here Are The Stocks You Wished You'd Bought Early And The Ones You're Glad You Avoided (If You're Lucky) The Big End Of Town Jumped Around A Bit In 2013/14 CBA Says Banks Are Still The Best Place For Savings The Cash Rate Is At Historical Lows Here's How Long Interest Rates Have Stayed Low In The Past The Best And Worst Performing Currencies Against The Greenback The Aussie Dollar Went For A Run Commodity Prices Were Still Going Historically Gang Busters Oil And Gold Followed Each Other Around Iron Ore Fell Below The All Important $US100 A Tonne Mark But That's All Behind Us, Here's The Outlook For 2014/15 And 2014/15 Forecasts Don't Look That Different

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.