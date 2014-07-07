SLIDE DECK: The CommSec Economics Team's Take On The Australian Market's Financial Year

CommSec chief economist Craig James and his offsider Savanth Sebastian have taken a moment to look back on the big events that moved markets last financial year.
In a presentation James and Sebastian analysed the big events which impacted the Australian market, many of which were international. There’s more on that here.
Here’s the slide deck, which we’re republishing with permission.
And Here Are The Stocks You Wished You'd Bought Early And The Ones You're Glad You Avoided (If You're Lucky)
