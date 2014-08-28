SLIDE DECK: Here's How The Ice Bucket Challenge Went Viral

Microsoft founder Bill Gates completing his Ice Bucket Challenge.

Social media feeds have been flooded with punters pouring freezing cold buckets of water over their heads in recent weeks.

But it’s all been for a good cause.

The Ice Bucket Challenge has raised both awareness and millions of dollars for motor neurone disease, or ALS. It has seen celebs, CEOs and politicians get drenched – signifying the craze, just like the disease, doesn’t discriminate.

This awesome interactive presentation from Prezi shows how the Ice Bucket Challenge began, explains how it went viral and puts forward some facts about the disease.

