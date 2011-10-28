Major Fashion Development On Wall Street: The Slick-Back Has Returned

Photo: Business Insider

In case you haven’t noticed, the slick-back hairstyle is definitely back on Wall Street.We’ve seen the look everywhere from hedge funds, banks, CNBC and Bloomberg and even the traders on the floor of the stock exchange.



We were curious what the craze is all about so we asked around.

We’ve heard three different theories from hairstylists as to why the slick-back is back.

1. According to a barber who caters to high end Wall Street clientele, the trend is mostly for the younger guys, especially traders, who like to look “flashy.”

2. Another hairstylist who works downtown on Wall Street said he think it’s the bad economy and they’re just getting fewer haircuts.

3. A different hairstylist based in the Lower East Side, who had to do the slick-back for a TV show as a project, said it’s the “Mad Men” trend.

Whatever the theory or the reason the look that Gordon Gekko and Patrick Bateman rocked is definitely in right now.

