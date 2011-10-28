Major Fashion Development On Wall Street: The Slick-Back Has Returned

In case you haven’t noticed, the slick-back hairstyle is definitely back on Wall Street.We’ve seen the look everywhere from hedge funds, banks, CNBC and Bloomberg and even the traders on the floor of the stock exchange.

We were curious what the craze is all about so we asked around.

We’ve heard three different theories from hairstylists as to why the slick-back is back.

1.  According to a barber who caters to high end Wall Street clientele, the trend is mostly for the younger guys, especially traders, who like to look “flashy.” 

2.  Another hairstylist who works downtown on Wall Street said he think it’s the bad economy and they’re just getting fewer haircuts.

3.  A different hairstylist based in the Lower East Side, who had to do the slick-back for a TV show as a project, said it’s the “Mad Men” trend. 

Whatever the theory or the reason the look that Gordon Gekko and Patrick Bateman rocked is definitely in right now.

Here's another example of the side-parted slick-back.

The side part is definitely popular. We suggest that this guy even out his part so not all of the volume is on his right side.

And another. Of course, not all slick-backs are parted.

This guy looks like a young, ballsy trader. We think his slick-back is fine except his hair is too long.

This slick-back is a little bit too much like helmet hair.

This guy has a nice slick-back with plenty of volume.

Here's another nice slick-back.

This one if OK, but he should probably spend more time styling it.

Here's a nice aerodynamic looking slick-back.

This banker has an awesome slick-back. We love the grey too.

To get the look, a hairstylist we spoke to suggests using an old school greaser pomade for the best results.

