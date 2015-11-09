Apple TV buyers are overwhelmingly male

Who’s buying the new Apple TV?

According to a study from research firm Slice Intelligence, it’s almost exclusively men.

Slice Intelligence analyses email receipts from about 3 million people to gather its data. In the first week of sales, Slice Intelligence says 90% of Apple TV buyers were male, mostly between the ages 35 and 44.

But that gender disparity isn’t exclusive to the new Apple TV. According to Slice Intelligence’s data, men are much more likely than women to buy any streaming gadget like the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Chromecast.

Here’s the chart. Click for a larger view:

And here’s Slice’s breakdown of streaming gadget buyers by age:

