Eric Schmidt's VC Fund Loves Slice, A New App For Online Shopping Addicts

Slice is a new app that aims to make receipt-keeping and package-tracking so simple you don’t even need to do anything.
Plug in your email address one time, and Slice digs through years of e-receipts and turns them into itemized products on goslice.com.
Since Slice monitors your email account for receipts (don’t worry, it’s extremely secure and automatic), you never have to find a tracking number again.
Slice handles new things you order too, giving you one stop shop access to tracking, receipts, shipping info, and even customer service numbers relevant to your order. And it’s all free. No ads, no fuss.
This service is a must-use for online shopping addicts.
You’ll even get notified of a price drop on something you just purchased, and you’re eligible to ask for a partial refund.
Slice launched on the web in May, and has processed more than 4 million purchases already. The mobile app comes out today and has all the features of the web version, plus push notifications for when packages ship or get delivered.
While Slice is already a remarkably easy service to use, CEO Scott Brady has lofty goals in mind. “When the iPhone 4S launched, we were able to see exactly what colours and sizes were being ordered in real time. Since Slice monitors your email account, we get real time data on what people are purchasing, and when.”
Brady also noted that since receipts are becoming digital even at brick and mortar stores, Slice will eventually be able to track every purchase you ever make. This includes flights, hotels, and more, where Slice will have special increased functionality.
Clearly, Slice has some pretty valuable data on its hands. The best way to understand Slice is to see it for yourself, so check out our full walkthrough below.
Slice is a private company funded by DCM, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Michael Birch, Rick Thompson, Floodgate, and Eric Schmidt’s Innovation endeavours.
Plugging in Google or Yahoo is the easiest. If you don't have one of those accounts, create a new one with Slice.
Slice ties in very nicely with Gmail. Once you authorise Slice, it automatically pulls in your entire history of online purchases. It's pretty amazing.
Click an order in progress to see where the shipment is, if the shipper supports it. It's super easy to track packages from within Slice.
Click a merchant in the left navigation bar to see all of your purchases from that merchant. Here's Ticketmaster.
And here's everything from Amazon. It's a cool way to see how much you're spending at specific places.
Another cool feature is that Slice will automatically notify you if you're eligible to get money back from an online store if the price drops.
