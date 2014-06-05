Released 911 Call In Grisly 'Slender Man Stabbing' Reveals 12-Year-Old Victim's Struggle

TMJ4 Video Morgan Geyser (left) and Anissa Weier allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times in an attempt to murder her as an offering to internet character ‘Slender Man.’

Two 12-year-old girls in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, are behind bars today after allegedly stabbing their friend 19 times in an attempt to murder her as an offering to fictional internet meme “Slender Man.”

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12, allegedly invited the female victim over for a sleepover Friday night, then lured her into the woods, leaving her for dead.

A passing bicyclist spotted the bleeding girl after she crawled out of the woods and collapsed on the grass. He called 911.

“She says she’s having trouble breathing,” the good Samaritan said, remaining calm. “She said she was stabbed multiple times. She’s laying on the grass.”

The 911 dispatcher kept the man on the phone as ambulances rushed to the site, taking note of the victim’s breathing and wounds.

“Her clothes are covered in blood,” the man said, “but I don’t want to move her or roll her over.”

“Stay with her,” the dispatcher said, “do not hang up.”

You can hear the man keeping the young victim alert by talking to her. At one point, you can hear him ask her, “who did that to you?” She did not answer.

The victim survived, miraculously. One of the stab wounds was a millimetre away from her heart.

According to the Journal Sentinel, who first reported the story this weekend, Geyser and Weier had an obsession with viral internet character Slender Man, a fictional faceless man who stalks and abducts children. Geyser and Weier apparently believed Slender Man would come for them eventually, and the only way to escape would be to sacrifice their friend and offer her dead body to Slender Man to make peace.

Police believed the friends had been planning the murder for months. They are currently being held in Waukesha County Jail. They will be tried as adults.

You can listen to the full call below (via TMJ4 News):

