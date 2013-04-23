This Fashionable New Pajama Line Isn't Just For The Bedroom

Somewhere along the line, we all stopped sleeping in well-crafted pajama sets and took to wearing sweats to bed.



But the luxury sleep shirts and robes of yore are coming back into style. The newest brand to join the game is Sleepy Jones, which is designed by fashion-world veteran Andy Spade and launched last week.

The colourful collection includes sleep shirts, boxers, robes, socks, and T-shirts made from luxury cotton and priced between $24 and $154, and are currently available through the company’s website.

The inspiration for the line comes from famous creative minds who would often work in their PJs: “[George] Plimpton was known to roam the Paris Review office in boxers. Picasso churned out masterpieces in little more than shorts and a robe,” Sleepy Jones’ website says.

Looks like bumming around the house could be the new chic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.