This Fashionable New Pajama Line Isn't Just For The Bedroom

Somewhere along the line, we all stopped sleeping in well-crafted pajama sets and took to wearing sweats to bed.
But the luxury sleep shirts and robes of yore are coming back into style. The newest brand to join the game is Sleepy Jones, which is designed by fashion-world veteran Andy Spade and launched last week.
The colourful collection includes sleep shirts, boxers, robes, socks, and T-shirts made from luxury cotton and priced between $24 and $154, and are currently available through the company’s website.
The inspiration for the line comes from famous creative minds who would often work in their PJs: “[George] Plimpton was known to roam the Paris Review office in boxers. Picasso churned out masterpieces in little more than shorts and a robe,” Sleepy Jones’ website says.
Looks like bumming around the house could be the new chic.
The Sleepy Jones line is made to be worn in and outside of the home. This tailored shirt with red piping ($128-$142) wouldn't look out of place beneath a blazer.
They use soft cotton for all their products. These boxers ($36) have a flat front waistband and double button fly.
To pair with your sleep shirts, the company also makes pajama pants ($122-$136) with a double button fly.
But Sleepy Jones isn't just for men — they sell women's PJ sets, robes, T-shirts, and underwear, too.
And some comfortable crew neck shirts, for those not quite ready to transition to the Don Draper-esque sleep shirt.
