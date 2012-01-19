I Spent The Night In A Homeless Shelter—Here's What It Was Like

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

I’ve always wondered what it was like to sleep in a homeless shelter.Now I know.



Last week, I registered at a shelter in Atlantic City and spent the night in a jam-packed room with more than 100 other men. I also ate a meal and took a shower.

I did this because I wanted to see what life was like for the ~636,000 Americans who are homeless these days.

People often rationalize away the homeless problem by assuming that shelters are perfectly good places to live, and I wanted to see if that was true.

It wasn’t awful. (In fact, aside from the sleeping arrangements, it was remarkable). But the sleeping part was pretty intense. And I’m certainly hoping I won’t be homeless anytime soon.

I had tried to stay at a shelter in New York, but they wouldn’t even let me in the door for a tour. So I headed for Atlantic City.

There was only one person at the shelter who knew a reporter would be sleeping at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission that night, and he went home hours before I went to sleep. His name is Bill Southrey, and he quit his job as a chemical engineer and started at the mission 32 years ago. Somehow, every year since, he’s managed to scrape together a multi-million dollar budget — mostly from private donations and some grant money where he can find it — and expand. He offered me an out at the last minute and invited me home with him to sleep on his couch, but I demurred.

The second floor men’s bunkroom. Click for more pictures >

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

I checked in in the early evening. It began snowing right before I arrived, so the place was packed and I was lucky to get a space.

After walking past a pavilion stacked with garbage bags full of possessions and street-ravaged luggage, I made my way up the wheelchair ramp to the front doors.

A string of men in hooded coats and smoking cigarettes lined the path, looking me up and down as I made my way in.

Inside was chaos. Swarms of people were grouped in front of “the bubble,” a neon reception area behind reinforced glass, waiting for…something. With the only official-looking folks behind the glass, I settled in to wait.

A few men in wheelchairs hung back by the doors and a grey cat wound its way through the crowd. One of the guys closest to the door opened it and the cat made its way past the Coke machine and out into the snow.

I wasn’t waiting long when a man with a lanyard and a walkie-talkie pushed his way from the hall and through the crowd shouting, “Make way for the EMTs. Make way!”

The group parted and as he made his way back from the window, I walked over to him and asked where I could check in.

His name was Pastor Gregory. He gave me a quick glance up and down and asked if it was my first time there. I assured him it was and he led me back to a small office and offered me a chair. I wondered what the EMTs had come for. He explained a drunken resident had fallen from his top bunk, cracked his head on the floor and passed out. He was being taken to the hospital for observation.

My identification wasn’t required, but it helped, Pastor Gregory said, after I handed him my licence. I told Pastor Gregory what Bill Southrey told me to say, which was that I had come down to Atlantic City for a job that had just fallen through (Southrey had told the staff that a journalist might be coming through that week, but he wanted to make sure I was treated like everyone else).

Pastor Gregory gave me a set of rules, a medical evaluation form, and two small squares of paper. One square I could submit to receive any clothing I required, and the other I needed to receive my bed assignment. They were the size of postage stamps, and I feared I would lose them.

If I stayed out of trouble, Pastor Gregory said, I could stay, more or less, indefinitely. I needed to get a physical in the morning to ensure that I wasn’t harboring some contagion, and I needed to shower when we left the office. Beyond that, the rules were pretty simple.

Cafeteria. Click for more pictures >

Breakfast was at 6:30 a.m. and dinner was at 5:30 p.m. I was to be gone throughout the day — ideally looking for a job. The shelter would help in that pursuit, and if I wanted to enter one of their in-house programs, I could likely find work in the kitchen. Lunches were served at a handful of soup kitchens about townOnce I started bringing in paychecks, I would hand them directly over to the mission and they would deposit them. After keeping 10 per cent for themselves, I would receive 20 per cent for incidentals, and 70 per cent would be put into savings to help me get on with my life.

“Are you hungry?” Pastor Gregory asked me when we were done. Relieved to finally be able to answer honestly, I said, “Yes.”

He led me into the cafeteria. The tables were still in place from dinner and a string of men lined the wall, spilling into the hallway. Pulling out a set of keys, Pastor Gregory asked a couple men to step aside and unlocked a Master lock hanging from the side of a ‘fridge.

Inside were maybe 100 sandwiches and green plastic barrels of juice. “PB&J or Tuna?” he asked. I went for the peanut butter and jelly and skipped the juice.

“Wait in this line and give your bed assignment ticket to the guy at the window,” he told me as I stuffed the cellophane wrapped sandwich in my coat pocket. “I’ll meet you when you’re done and take you upstairs.”

After giving the man at the window my ticket, Gregory led me upstairs. I received a small, but clean pink towel, and was pointed to the showers. They were hard to miss, down the hall amid a group of men drying off and getting dressed.

Making my way down the hall, the bald man with a white goatee who’d given me my towel shouted, “And if you have any money, guard it with your life.”

He didn’t have to worry. I stuffed my wallet and iPhone into one of my brown leather boots and carried it into the shower room with me, leaving my backpack and clothes unguarded in the hall. Wondering if I could duck out of taking a shower, I looked up the hall to see Pastor Greg watching me. Taking small comfort that the standard of cleanliness was set so high, I went in.

Single women’s room. Click for more pictures >

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

There were about a dozen showerheads set into a room of ’60s pink tile. I placed my boot on the floor against the wall, and put my towel atop it. Maybe half the showers were missing handles, so I waited. When one opened up, I grabbed a small hotel soap from a bucket and took a shower quickly enough to imply I wasn’t interested in hanging out, but long enough to make sure everyone knew I wasn’t squeamish, and got the hell out.After Pastor Gregory saw me drying off, he disappeared and I was on my own. The rooms off the hall were filled with bunks, mostly guys in long-term shelter programs, with a smattering of transient bunks. After I was dried and dressed I made my way into the main bunkroom.

Small groups of men hung out by random beds, some swapped food — peanut butter and crackers for a Granny Smith apple — some tried to bum smokes, and some had blankets over their heads trying to get some sleep.

On the far side of the room a group of men gathered in two lines, talking while they waited for clothing. Making sure I still had my second ticket, I walked to the end of the line.

There were maybe 10 guys in each line leading up to a window behind a rolling metal door, asking for clothes and pointing to racks, directing two extremely patient residents around in their quest for clothing.

I asked for a white button down shirt and a pair of socks, handed in my ticket and got them both. The shirt was a white Ralph Lauren and fit perfectly, the socks were lime green and clean (I turned both in before I left).

Mass began at 7:30 that evening. After finding a space at one of the tables in the cafeteria, I settled in and listened while three young men from a local church testified and preached to the nearly 200 people in he room. From women and men in their late teens to the elderly, it was impossible to see some of them as homeless.

Outdoor play area for children

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

For the most part, the crowd kept quiet during the service, One guy fell asleep and started snoring so a pastor pinched off his nose and startled him awake.When the sermon ended and we made our way out, I ignored two girls in their twenties who were trying to catch my eye. One of them stopped me and introduced herself.

“And this is Dee,” she said, pointing to her companion, a Latina girl with long curly hair and a missing canine tooth.

I shook her hand, told her it was nice to meet her, and feeling like something else was expected, walked out into the hall to wait to be called for my bedding assignment. Southrey explained later that it’s common practice for some of the girls to offer favours to new guys in exchange for any money they may have left when they find their way off the streets.

There was one bathroom where guys went in and out, brushing their teeth, getting ready for bed. It wasn’t long before names started getting called and men came forward to get their sleeping mats and a clean fitted sheet. Toward the end of the list, I was called. I accepted my mat and found my spot on the floor in the cafeteria with a minimum of fuss.

I made the mistake of trying to put my mat close to the door. A resident, a guy who would end up snoring all night, told me to move it, to give himself more room. After his second comment, I faced him, said “Enough” and aside from his snoring, I didn’t hear anything else from him the rest of the night.

The mats were truly wedged up against each other, and after getting my sheet on; I wrapped my coat around my backpack, put my pack under my head, and did my best to fall asleep.

Between the crowd — there were about 120 of us in that one room — and the noise, I didn’t get much sleep. Talking was kept to a minimum, but guys groaned, snored, farted, and unwrapped packages of food. The snoring from a bearded guy one mat over from me was so piercing that I finally stuffed tissue in my ears to block the noise. But between the proximity of the guy’s face on my left, and the swinging legs of the guy on my right, sleep was more or less a lost cause.

I saw boxes of Lemonheads and small bags of cool ranch Doritos littering the floor near my mat in the morning when the lights came on at 5:30 a.m.

Sleeping mats. Click for more pictures >

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

After putting my sheet in the big blue laundry box and putting my mat on the growing pile in the centre of the room, I went back into the cold hallway.I immediately heard one of the residents’ say, “Big man is here early,” and gesture with his chin to the bubble. Southrey was already in, and causing a bit of a stir among the residents, who all seemed to know who he was.

He eventually made his way into the hall, saying hello to everyone by name, asking how they were doing as he moved toward a Korean man in his late 40s sitting in a wheelchair by the door.

He caught my eye after he finished talking and gestured toward the door, explaining that the man in the chair had gone to prison 17 years ago, had a stroke while he was locked up, and was dropped at the shelter the prior night upon his release.

“I remember him from before he went away,” Southrey says. “I need to find him a coat, and then we can go to breakfast.”

At his truck, Southrey grabbed a new Old Navy coat that had been sent to the mission anonymously and left me the keys to start the truck and warm up. He was back within 10 minutes. We headed to a local dockside diner, where he filled me in on what it’s like to be homeless in New Jersey in 2012.

After breakfast, he drove me back to the shelter and handed me over to his staff. They took me through the shelter and the city throughout the day.

Here’s what they showed me >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.