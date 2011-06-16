Sleep Will Help You Lose Weight (And Earn More Money)

As you probably learned in college, the less you sleep, the more you eat. Both coffee and pizza are necessary to pull an all-nighter.



Now there’s research to support this theory. At the American Academy of Sleep Medicine conference in Minneapolis this week, 5,000 researchers from around the world gathered to talk about the importance of sleep. They looked at 1,000 recent studies, including one by Harvard Medical School that addresses the connection between sleep and weight.

The “braking system” in the brain — or the side that tells us to pass up unhealthy foods — “starts shutting down” when we’re sleep deprived, Harvard’s William Killgore tells the Star Tribune. And other effects (from a different Harvard study):

Sleep-deprived people may be too tired to exercise, decreasing the “calories burned” side of the weight-change equation. Or people who don’t get enough sleep may take in more calories than those who do, simply because they are awake longer and have more opportunities to eat; lack of sleep also disrupts the balance of key hormones that control appetite, so sleep-deprived people may be hungrier than those who get enough rest each night.

And as for the connection between sleep and money? Another recent study found that thin women earn much more than average. If sleep deprivation makes you fat, it may also cut into your paycheck.

