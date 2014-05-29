Here's What A Full-Page Ad For Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' Looked Like In 1959

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty,” featuring Angelina Jolie as a scorned fairy titled “Maleficent,” hits theatres this weekend.

While the reviews mostly praise Jolie’s performance as the villainness, many note that Disney’s 1959 film, which cost $US6 million at the time to make, was heavily panned by critics.

So far we’ve only found one really brutal review from Time. However, in our search, we came across a full-page ad taken out for the animated picture in Billboard Magazine, then known as The Billboard.

The ad highlights soundtracks for the film and notes the film took more than six years to make.

Check it out below from the February 9, 1959 edition:

Here’s a closer look at the right page of the ad.

Here’s another smaller ad for the film which we came across in the Pasadena Independent (California).

The ad, which ran on February 12, 1959 complete with drawings, touted the film’s then revolutionary use of Super Technirama 70.

“Sleeping Beauty” was the first animated picture to be released using the wide-screen 70mm format. (Most films are released in 35mm. Though recent movies like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Gravity” have filmed scenes in larger formats.)

Also notice that the ad says the film is “worth going miles to see.”

