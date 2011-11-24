Sending Texts While You Sleep Is Now A Thing And It's On The Rise

Photo: Julija Sapic/Shutterstock.com

Every now and again one of those studies pops up which says that the youth send an average of 500 texts a minute (approx.).It’s always an astonishing number and we always wonder how they manage to do it.



The answer: Sleep texting.

Scientists report an increase in the phenomenon where people send bits of messages combined with gibberish while they are asleep, the Telegraph reports.

The same scientists are still divided on whether people can actually text while asleep — texting requires almost a dozen discrete actions — but some argue it is part of the youth culture.

“Texting for some of the younger generation is probably as ingrained as driving is for some people,” Dr Ron Kramer, of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, tells the paper.

All things considered, sleep texting is much safer than driving while sleeping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.