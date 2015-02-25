This chart shows the sleeping patterns of the world's most successful people compared with normal working adults

Sleep is a subject of perpetual fascination. Especially when it comes to the sleeping habits of highly successful people.

Madetomeasureblinds-uk.com, a company that sells blinds, used YouGov research to map the sleeping rituals of the general population against high-achieving folks like Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and US president Barack Obama. The results are fascinating.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends around 7-9 hours of sleep a night for those between 16 and 64. But former Facebook CTO Bret Taylor and talk show extraordinaire Jay Leno, say they require much less, on average, than others in their field.

It’s also interesting to see how various industries compare. Marketing and PR types, for example, appear to need more sleep than politicians. Yet it’s the biggest names in marketing and PR that get the least overall.

You’ll notice a common theme. Aside from a few anomalies — namely Bezos and Arianna Huffington (who really loves sleep) — the world’s top performers don’t snuggle down as much as everyone else.

Take, for example, Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi’s. He claims he needs just 2-4 hours of sleep. Meanwhile, billionaire Donald Trump says he snoozes just 3-4 hours each day.

The graph below shows a bunch of famous people and their sleep patterns against a survey of 1,401 working adults in the UK. The colours correspond to the number of hours of sleep survey participants within each field say they get. (In case you’re in the camp of people not getting enough sleep, the graphic lists alternative ways to getting some shut eye).

