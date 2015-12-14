Wake up on the side of a cliff at this Peruvian resort

Does waking up 1,300 feet above certain death, hanging off the side of a cliff sound good to you?

Then you’ll love Natura Vive’s “Skylodge Adventure Suites” near Cusco, Peru.

Powered by solar panels, the transparent pods hang off the side of a cliff, 1,300 feet above the valley floor. Each pod is handcrafted from aerospace aluminium and weather resistant polycarbonate, and measures 23 by 8 feet. Suites sleep four and feature a dining area and shared bathroom, as well as epic, 300-degree views of the mystical Inca valley.

Getting there is half the adventure, as guests can either take the Via Ferrata (“Iron Way”), which includes crossing a hanging bridge 600 feet above the valley and climbing sheer cliffs in in the Peruvian Andes, or take the equally intrepid hike-and-zipline route.

Book yours now for $290 a night, which includes breakfast and dinner with wine.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

