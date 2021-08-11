25 gifts for anyone who needs a good night’s sleep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- Sleep offers an opportunity to relax and restore your body, which many of us need after a long day.
- A lot of people struggle to sleep as the nights get warmer and it gets darker later.
- A calming gift will be much appreciated by anyone in need of some self care and improved sleep.
Sleep can be a delicious respite from the day’s stressors or an uncomfortable challenge of endless tossing and turning. Many of us can experience both at different times in our lives, so we can all appreciate a gift that helps us rest easy.
Whether they’re a new parent, a semi-professional napper, or a rise-with-the-sun morning person, everyone’s sleep quality can be improved. Put your loved ones on the path to dreamland with gifts designed to soothe them.
The 25 best sleep gifts for a restorative and relaxing slumber:
This smart mug will keep your tea and other warm beverages at the perfect temperature for you to enjoy before bed. You can read our full review of the Ember Mug 2 here.
Add this calming face mask to your nighttime skincare routine to unwind before heading to bed. The mask is fragrance-free and has soothing ingredients that will help with redness and irritation.
A warm, calming shower before bed is a great way to ensure they’ll sleep great every night. This set from Nécessaire includes a body exfoliator, body wash, and body lotion and is available in calming eucalyptus, bergamot, sandalwood scents, and even a fragrance-free option.
If they prefer to sleep with toasty feet, gift them these super soft, one-size-fits-all socks. The socks are available in 19 colors, with proceeds from the lavender shade donated to the brand’s food distribution and mask-making efforts initiative in Kenya.
Help them cut out screen time before bed with this fun but effective phone jail. While this tool is meant to discourage mindless scrolling, the jail unlocks with a key, making it possible for your giftee to retrieve their phone in case of an emergency.
Meditation can slow down racing minds, and the Calm app curates guided meditations to suit personal needs. A subscription to Calm gives access to a library of bedtime stories and meditations geared towards the user’s preferences. This app is likely to help even the most restless people sleep deeper.
If you have a friend who claims prophetic powers or loves introspection, a dream journal can encourage them to explore their subconscious mind. With illustrated prompts and a guide to common dream symbolism, this journal is an adventure into the unknown.
The simplicity of this aromatherapy diffuser makes it perfect for before bedtime. The 5-ounce (141.75g) water tank runs continuously for five hours or intermittently for 10. All you need to do is add a few drops of essential oils and the soothing mist will run throughout the night. We also appreciate the functionality of this diffuser in small spaces.
A low price doesn’t have to mean low quality, and Alaska Bear’s sleep mask is one of our favorites. The high-quality silk mask comes in one- and two-strap models, securely blocking out light without irritating skin all night long.
Don’t let the practical nature of this gift fool you. This compact machine produces blanketing white noise, canceling out street noise with fan sounds at various intensities. For anyone trying to get a good night’s sleep in a noisy space (who isn’t?), we can’t recommend this product highly enough.
Treat a loved one to softness and warmth this year with a microfiber fleece throw blanket. Available in five sizes and 30 different colors, this lightweight blanket fits seamlessly into any decor.
As the popularity of weighted blankets soars, this product is sure to be on wish lists everywhere. The Brooklinen weighted comforter can replace regular bed covers, eliminating the need for layered blankets. We recommend also using a machine-washable duvet cover because the comforter itself is dry clean only.
Herbal tea is a favorite bedtime beverage for its soothing properties. With three flavors of loose leaf tea infusions, an eye mask, and a small teacup, this kit is almost like a spa vacation in a box for tea lovers. To help them find their next favorite, you can gift them a variety pack with four soothing flavors.
Two tenants of sleep hygiene are limiting screen time before bed and cultivating a winding down routine. With a short story collection, readers can go through one story a night, creating a screen-free bedtime habit. There are endless options, but the annual Best American Short Stories series is a great place to start.
The spray is vegan and made of cruelty-free ingredients like lavender, vetivert, and chamomile to help relax busy minds as soon as they hit the pillow.
Help expose them to the dream that is healthy hot cocoa with this cacao wellness blend made with turmeric and coconut. It will make them feel all sorts of warm and cozy.
Add some luxury to their bedtime with a high-quality silk pillowcase, featuring an envelope closure and hand-washing instructions. When we reviewed this pillowcase, we found that hot sleepers felt cooler, and testers with a variety of hair textures all noticed decreased frizz.
Night owls and early birds alike will love the soothing alarm clock alternative of this simulated sunrise and sunset. Though there’s no app (which is good because it’s one less device before bedtime), the SmartSleep’s manual controls are simple to use and allow some customization.
It’s one of our top picks in our wake up alarm clock guide, and our tester felt the mood-enhancing benefits of the light and felt more refreshed the morning after testing it.
This beautiful candle has notes of bubbly, saffron, and leather for a not-too-sweet scent that’s perfect for cozy nights in.
For loungewear lovers, Jambys offers pajama separates that effortlessly go between work and sleep from home. Its gender-inclusive styles aren’t restrictive or heat-retaining, making them hard to give up when the day starts.
Almost everyone can enjoy the chewy deliciousness of Partake cookies, made without common allergens like gluten, nuts, and soy. The variety pack includes cookie butter, chocolate chip, and triple chocolate cookies just waiting to be part of a midnight snack.
There is nothing better than sinking into bed with amazing sheets, and L.L.Bean’s 280-thread-count set is the best we’ve tried. The fabric is breathable, crisp, and holds up after multiple washes for long-lasting quality worth the price.
For couch nappers or plane sleepers, a supportive travel pillow is a must-have to avoid neck stiffness. The Cabeau pillow comes in seven colors with a compact travel case and a strap to attach to uncomfortable headrests.
The lucky stargazer can fall asleep under drifting galaxies with this home projector. They can use the adjustable brightness and tilting base to suit their preferences, and the 1-year warranty ensures the magic won’t stop anytime soon.
If they won’t buy one for themselves, help them take the leap into comfort with a MeUndies adult onesie. Made from sustainably sourced natural fibers, this zip-up one-piece comes in four solid colors and 12 different patterns. Once they put it on, they’ll never take it off.