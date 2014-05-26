Here's How Much Weight You Might Have Gained Because You're Not Getting Enough Sleep

Pamela Engel

Not getting enough sleep can have more side effects than just drowsiness and irritability during the day — it can also cause you to gain several pounds of weight per year.

An infographic by Sleep Genius, a scientifically based app designed to help people improve their sleep health, shows how a lack of sleep can affect your metabolism and eating habits.

It’s generally recommended that people sleep for seven to nine hours a night, but nearly 40% of Americans get less than that.

Those who do get the recommended amount of sleep per night can actually lose weight — up to 15 pounds in just eight weeks. But those who only sleep six hours a night can put on 14 pounds of extra weight in a year.

Check it out:

Sleep and weight gain infographicSleep Genius

