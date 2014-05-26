Here's How Much Weight You Might Have Gained Because You're Not Getting Enough Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can have more side effects than just drowsiness and irritability during the day — it can also cause you to gain several pounds of weight per year.

An infographic by Sleep Genius, a scientifically based app designed to help people improve their sleep health, shows how a lack of sleep can affect your metabolism and eating habits.

It’s generally recommended that people sleep for seven to nine hours a night, but nearly 40% of Americans get less than that.

Those who do get the recommended amount of sleep per night can actually lose weight — up to 15 pounds in just eight weeks. But those who only sleep six hours a night can put on 14 pounds of extra weight in a year.

Check it out:

