This Manhattan Hotel Has The Fanciest Pillows You've Ever Seen

The Benjamin Hotel in midtown Manhattan wants its guests to have the best night’s sleep ever, and it’s doing so by putting a new twist on an old amenity: the pillow.



The hotel has a sleep concierge who is completely dedicated to making sure guests are pleased with their bedtime accommodations. Three days prior to check-in, guests get an email asking them to choose one of a dozen fancy pillows, which will be waiting on their bed once they arrive.

The service comes with every room in the hotel. If you really fall in love with your pillow, you can buy it on th Benjamin’s website.

We recently caught up with the Benjamin’s sleep concierge to find out about the most popular pillows and why guests are in love with the service.

Produced by Robert Libetti and Kamelia Angelova

