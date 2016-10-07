What happens to your body and brain when you sleep -- and when you don't

Most Americans aren’t getting enough sleep.

That can be a problem, since sleep has a big impact on your health. While you may not feel it after one night of poor sleep, sleep deprivation can contribute to some pretty serious health conditions when it is chronic and consistent.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Column Five, in collaboration with Concordia University, St. Paul, created this graphic to lay out what we know about how we sleep, why we all need some shut-eye, as well as some tips on how to sleep better.

