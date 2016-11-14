We sleep very differently to our ancestors -- here's why

If you’ve ever read anything about sleep, you’ll know that it’s recommended that we get 8 hours of sleep each night in one big chunk. But did you know our ancestors never slept like that? James E. Gangwisch, an assistant professor at Columbia University and sleep expert, reveals how modern society has altered our sleeping patterns.

