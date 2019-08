Instead of carrying around bulky sleds, Sled Legs lets you wear them. The project is on IndieGogo right now, and, if it succeeds, could change sledding as we know it.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.