Mozilo's Nephew Launches eModifyMyLoan.com

We can’t find a picture of Chris Mozilo, but we presume that orange skin doesn’t run in the Mozilo-family DNA. That’s pure spray-on wonder, we’re guessing.



But Chris did get one thing from uncle Angelo: An attraction to sleazy mortgage-related businesses, and a belief that he’s really a maker of American Dreams. As he told the NYT: “I’m very proud of my career in mortgage lending… We helped millions of people achieve the goal of homeownership.”

To wit: eModifyMyLoan.com, Chris’ new mortgage-mod startup, which lets you start the mortgage modification process for just $97! It’s too icky to click around on, so we’ll leave that to you. But we will say, the site is already promoting Chris’ next venture: eShortSaleMyHome (for real).

The best part though, is how he uses the same cheesy, “happy family” stock photography. See here.

