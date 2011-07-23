Slayer, Rob Zombie, & Exodus - Hell on Earth Tour Concert Review

I was fortunate to catch the opening night of the Hell on Earth tour. Slayer, Rob Zombie, and Exodus thrashed into Reading, PA on July 20 delivering one of the most intense shows I have attended in recent memory.



I have been a fan of Slayer and Exodus for over 20 years going back to my teenage years, while I can tolerate Rob Zombie. The thought of seeing Slayer and Exodus together is what drew me to the tour, where ironically it would be Zombie who would steal the show.

The metal tour kicked off in the Sovereign Bank arena located in Reading, PA. I live in Philadelphia and have never traveled up that way to a show.

