Slayer Guitarist Dead At 49 — Here's Today's Buzz

- Thrash-metal guitar hero and founding member of Slayer Jeff Hanneman died in a hospital near his SoCal home of liver failure at age 49.
- A Mr.Rogers biopic is in the works. Entitled “A Beautiful Day in the neighbourhood,” the script was penned by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” writer Alexis Jolly.
- Ellen DeGeneres, 55, looked pretty good standing next to Cher in matching racy, barely there costumes.
- Kris Jenner’s new talk show set is a duplicate of the real-life Kardashian mansion.
- Bollywood is celebrating its 100th birthday.
- Thanks to “The Hunger Games” and “50 Shades of Grey,” British publishers brought in their highest-ever annual sales in 2012, with stronger sales for digital formats outweighing a slight decline in printed books.
- Whatever vitamins Nicole Kidman is taking to get this much energy, we all need them.
- How do we get the Apatow-Mann family to adopt us?
