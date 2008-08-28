Slate's Business Spinoff, "The Big Money," Has A Launch Date

OK, it’s the week before labour Day, so since a reader asked, we checked in with editor Jim Ledbetter and Washington Post Interactive (WPO) to find out when we’re going to see Slate’s business spinoff, “The Big Money,”



Last we heard the startup was slated for summer launch and, well, summer’s almost over. New launch date, per Jim: September 15. That’s technically still summer, if you gauge the seasons by equinox.

