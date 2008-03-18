Slate Launching Biz News Site "The Big Money"

It’s not exactly a launch date, but Slate has settled on a name for its long-gestating business news site: “The Big Money.” And it’s also settled on an editor: CNNMoney.com’s Jim Ledbetter, Reuters’ Ken Li reports.



Ledbetter’s no stranger to startups. He was an early hire at the Industry Standard and launched the magazine’s European edition. He’s also no stranger to Slate editor Jacob Weisberg; the two were classmates at Yale.

When will the site launch? Summer 2008. Slate already covers business through its Business & Tech channel with standing features like Moneybox, The Undercover Economist, and Everyday Economics. SAI CEO and Editor-In-Chief Henry Blodget is an occasional columnist.

