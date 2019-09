Slate has decided to pull the plug on its business site, “The Big Money,” because “the problem, in a nutshell, is that the site is not pointed toward profitability on a fast enough timetable,” according to an internal memo.



Jim Romenesko has the full memo from Slate chiefs Jacob Weisberg and John Alderman.

