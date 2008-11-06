Slate Hiring To Launch A Jezebel Competitor

After online publishing layoffs at Condé Nast, Gawker and Radar, Web-friendly writing talent is cheap right now. Online magazine Slate is taking advantage, hiring up to launch a site for women, says a source.



He says in interviews, Slate tells potential hires it wants to launch a rival to Gawker Media’s women-focused site, Jezebel. According to its tagline, Jezebel covers “celebrity, sex fashion. Without airbrushing.”

Jezebel is smart, funny and, according to its own numbers, very popular. No surprise, then, that Slate’s not the only publisher building an imitation. Gawker’s original editor Elizabeth Spiers — who left Nick Denton’s empire to found Dead Horse Media — recently said she wanted to launch a women’s site like Jezebel, but for older, less “urban” readers.

What will Slatebel look like? Our guy says to expect more of Slate’s standard 600-word what-everyone-thinks-is-wrong articles and their close cousin what-everyone-thinks-is-right-but-not-for-the-reasons-everyone-thinks — just in a new vertical.

