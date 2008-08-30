Slash Hopes GNR Leaker "Rots In Jail"

GNR leaker Kevin Cogill is currently out of jail on $10,000 bail, but he could face up to three years in the slammer and $250,000 in fines, as Guns N’ Roses continue to fight Internet piracy, one leaker at a time.



To be fair, the band itself has been very measured in its comments releasing a statement saying only “Presently, though we don’t support this guy’s actions at that level, our interest is in the original source.” But former guitarist Slash, who isn’t even in GNR anymore, was more outspoken:

LA Times: “I hope he rots in jail. It’s going to affect the sales of the record, and it’s not fair. The Internet is what it is, and you have to deal with it accordingly, but I think if someone goes and steals something, it’s theft.”

