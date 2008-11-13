Best Buy, GM, the shredding of Hank Paulson’s last bit of credibility… there was a lot to get depressed about today. The markets were miserable all day, and then in the final hour of the day managed to get even worse. All the major indices were off nearly 5% (5%!), with the dow giving up about 400 points. Oh, and Citigroup broke $10, falling another 10% today.



