Slack's growth could be slowing because of what made it attractive in the first place

Slack, the popular workplace collaboration tool, now has 4 million daily active users (DAU) and more than 1.25 million paid users, the company revealed in a blog post.

However, the company’s unmitigated growth rate is showing signs of decelerating, falling from 50% DAU growth recorded in December 2015 to 33% DAU growth. While this is by no means a company in the throes of a death rattle, the drop in growth could become a concern for the company as new players enter the market — particularly Facebook’s new Workplace.

Slack’s initial appeal may be its eventual downfall. Slack’s simplistic and intuitive chat-based interface, which supports seamless company-wide communication, was largely behind its rapid growth. But it also enables employee procrastination and low-value socializing, which could drive away businesses, according to TechCrunch. Other companies, like Dropbox, similarly approached the enterprise in a more casual way before realizing that this strategy wasn’t a hit with conservative businesses.

Meanwhile, rival collaboration app Workplace is quickly adding businesses to its portfolio. The company signed on 1,000 businesses during its trial phase, such as the Royal Bank of Scotland. Facebook’s new enterprise-facing offering could have a leg-up against Slack since users are more familiar with its layout, which mimics Facebook’s consumer offering.

Slack may need to begin investigating new tools and services aimed at user education as well as procrastination reduction in order to maintain its growth. This could serve to help Slack enter into bigger more established businesses, which will be integral to the company’s future growth.

