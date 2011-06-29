Slacker Will Power AOL Radio Apps, Replacing CBS

At one point, it seemed like CBS Radio was powering every streaming service from AOL to Yahoo, but it no longer powers the former.



Interactive radio service Slacker announced Tuesday that it will provide interactive stations for AOL Radio, a part of newly-formed “The AOL Huffington Post Media Group’s AOL Music” — apparently named by whoever came up with “Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.”

AOL Radio listeners will have access to all three plans offered by Slacker: Basic Radio (free), Radio Plus ($5 per month), and Slacker On-Demand ($10 per month), which, Slacker spokesman Anders Steele told Evolver.fm, will more than double the number of Slacker’s listeners.

“Slacker Radio is the perfect partner to significantly increase the quality of our offerings,”said AOL Radio head Lisa Namerow, in a slight diss to former partner CBS (which also owns of Last.fm). “By combining AOL Radio’s reach with the success of Slacker in mobile, we are increasing the distribution of our brands and further identifying AOL Radio as a leader in delivering superior radio experiences.”

Across the board, CBS seems newly focused on making its own properties pay rather than powering other services. The company recently made the mobile app version of Last.fm paid-only, and relaunched MP3.com as something worthy of the name, which hosts one million actual MP3s from all sorts of artists, whereas previous incarnations of MP3.com included hardly any MP3s (disclosure: the author was formerly editor of MP3.com).

AOL Radio will relaunch its website and iPhone app later this summer to incorporate Slacker, with Android and other apps to follow. All of them will include 250 “expert-programmed” radio stations, ESPN sports radio, ABC News radio, and Slacker’s user-programmed stations.

