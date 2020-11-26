Slack spikes 32% following reports of potential takeover by Salesforce

Richard Drew/Associated Press Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange before his company’s IPO, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company.

Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $US17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped.

There’s no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

Salesforce shares slid as much as 4% on the news.

The jump placed Slack shares at their highest since early June. The company made its market debut on June 20, 2019 with an opening price of $US38.50.

Salesforce shares fell as much as 4% on the news.

The stock traded at $US38.08 as of 11:55 a.m. ET, up 42% year-to-date. Slack has 14 “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and three “sell” ratings from analysts.



