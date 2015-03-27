Slack, the app that lets you chat with co-workers, is raising a new round that would value it at $2.76 billion

Slack Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield

Slack, the popular workplace chatting app, is set to raise up to $US160 million in a new funding round that would value the company at $US2.76 billion, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

This round will reportedly include new investors such as Institutional Venture Partners, Horizons Ventures, Index Ventures, and DST Global. It’s expected to close in the next few weeks.

The Wall Street Journal’s report comes just two days after Bloomberg reported that Slack was in talks to raise another round of funding that would make the company worth $US2 billion. That report, however, didn’t say how much Slack would be raising in its next round.

The new investors will contribute $US135 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, while Slack would have the option to raise another $US25 million from current investors.

If The Wall Street Journal is accurate, it would mean Slack has more than doubled its valuation over the course of six months. In October, the company raised $US120 million, making it worth $US1.12 billion.

