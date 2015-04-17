Slack, a year-old group messaging platform, is now officially a $2.8 billion company

Slack Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield

Slack, the workplace chatting app, has raised $US160 million round at a $US2.8 billion valuation, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to Business Insider. The company arose from the ashes of a failed startup and launched its enterprise communications platform in early 2014. It now has 750,000 daily active users with 200,000 paid seats, which is more than double the number Slack had at the beginning of 2015.

The round includes Horizons Ventures, Digital Sky Technologies (DST Global), Index Ventures, Spark Capital, and Institutional Venture Partners (IVP) with the participation of past Slack investors including Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, The Social+Capital Partnership, Google Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

News of the fundraise broke last month.

This means Slack has more than doubled its valuation over the course of the past six months. In October, the company raised $US120 million, which made it worth $US1.12 billion. This also comes less than two years after the app officially launched in August 2013.

