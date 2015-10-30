Slack plans to open an office in Melbourne

Slack over Melbourne. Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Slack, the fast growing enterprise messaging company, is planning on opening an office in Australia.

The company has advertised for a Customer Experience Agent to be based in Melbourne.

A Slack representative has confirmed that the customer service roles are just the beginning. The company plans to establish a base for Asia Pacific operations in Melbourne in early 2016.

Slack isn’t the first US tech company to create a landing pad in Australia. Both Google and Facebook have established beachheads in Sydney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.