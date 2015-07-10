The fastest growing business app now has 722 different ways to 'like' messages -- with emojis

Slack, the $US2.8 billion business communication app, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to “like” or “fave” a message with emojis — in 722 different ways.

The new feature, called “reactions,” basically lets users to respond to a message using a variety of emojis.

It could be a simple “thumbs up” emoji to show recognition, or a clapping icon to show appreciation. You can run polls using two different emojis, or even get creative and use a “poop” emoji to show disapproval.

The new emojis have long been one of the most demanded features from Slack’s 1.1 million users. Slack always had a “star” icon next to every message, but that was used for archiving messages.

“Since the launch of Slack, people have asked for a way to “fave” or “like” messages — a simple, public way to acknowledge or approve a message,” Slack wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “But we knew that if people wanted something for showing appreciation that everyone else could see, we really needed something else. We feel confident in saying that the feature we’re rolling this morning is pretty much the epitome of ‘something else.'”

Here are some of the different use-cases Slack showed on its blog post:

You can run a poll.

Or quickly acknowledge a message.

Or show intention of something.

