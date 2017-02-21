Step inside Slack's light-drenched New York City office

Slack is one of the most closely watched startups in Silicon Valley, and now it has a home base in New York, too.
The three-year-old chat app maker boasts 4 million daily users, from employees at media companies like Business Insider, to workers at companies like IBM, who use it to coordinate code-building.
The San Francisco-based company has raised $US539 million dollars from investors including Accel Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Thrive Capital.
Business Insider was recently invited to tour the company’s new East Coast headquarters in New York City. According to Slack, this is where its search, language, and East Coast sales teams will be based.
Check out the highlights below:
The newly opened 15,000-square-foot office was designed by Snohetta, an architecture firm, who wanted to the space to mirror the city it's in. Renovations were handled by SPK Lewis.
There's also a common area for talks and other public gatherings. This is where Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield addressed the crowd at the office's opening in January.
Slack offices also always have an espresso maker. Slack says they bring someone in to teach the employees how to pull a decent shot.
Every conference room at Slack can display a clock made of of emojis on its TVs when they're not in use.
Slack's new office has lots of private phone booths for quick phone calls -- important, because a lot of its sales will take place in this office.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.