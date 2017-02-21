Step inside Slack's light-drenched New York City office

Slack is one of the most closely watched startups in Silicon Valley, and now it has a home base in New York, too.

The three-year-old chat app maker boasts 4 million daily users, from employees at media companies like Business Insider, to workers at companies like IBM, who use it to coordinate code-building.

The San Francisco-based company has raised $US539 million dollars from investors including Accel Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Thrive Capital.

Business Insider was recently invited to tour the company’s new East Coast headquarters in New York City. According to Slack, this is where its search, language, and East Coast sales teams will be based.

Check out the highlights below:

Welcome to Slack's New York headquarters in the city's East Village neighbourhood. Sarah Jacobs The newly opened 15,000-square-foot office was designed by Snohetta, an architecture firm, who wanted to the space to mirror the city it's in. Renovations were handled by SPK Lewis. Sarah Jacobs The office faces Lafayette street and large windows let light stream in. Sarah Jacobs Slack's logo was worked into the decor, too. Sarah Jacobs When you first arrive, you sign in on an iPad. But the building was first constructed in the 1880s. Sarah Jacobs There's also a common area for talks and other public gatherings. This is where Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield addressed the crowd at the office's opening in January. Sarah Jacobs Every Slack office has good coffee. CEO Butterfield is a big coffee buff. Sarah Jacobs Slack offices also always have an espresso maker. Slack says they bring someone in to teach the employees how to pull a decent shot. Sarah Jacobs More coffee -- cold brew from West Coast favourite Stumptown. Sarah Jacobs The bamboo in this conference room is alive. When it finishes growing it will cover the back wall. Sarah Jacobs Every conference room at Slack can display a clock made of of emojis on its TVs when they're not in use. Sarah Jacobs Slack's new office has lots of private phone booths for quick phone calls -- important, because a lot of its sales will take place in this office. Sarah Jacobs Here's where the engineers sit. Sarah Jacobs They will be working on search and language interpretation -- basically, AI stuff. Sarah Jacobs The entire office feels surprisingly bright and airy, thanks to 6 different skylights. Sarah Jacobs Most of the furniture is custom from Gala Architectural Woodworking. Sarah Jacobs There's a large amount of plant life scattered around the office. Sarah Jacobs Even the phone booths have Slack's clock running. Sarah Jacobs There is also a nap room for tired workers -- and mothers, if they need a private space. Sarah Jacobs A peek inside the nap room. Sarah Jacobs Slack's office is not officially dog-friendly, but there was this pup hanging out while we visited. Sarah Jacobs

