Slack has launched its first ad campaign

Slack, the $2.8 billion business messaging app, has launched its first ad campaign.

Adweek reports that a billboard campaign is launching in four US cities: Cleveland, Charlotte, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee.

The ads will also extend globally in digital and print.

The campaign, created by creative agency Redpepper, is designed to show the child-like euphoria people feel when they use Slack to become more productive at work.

Brad Morris, Slack marketing director, told Adweek: “If you run a large company, it’s almost impossible to make a change that improves productivity 30 per cent — so that kind of result can be transformational. We wanted the campaign to express the very real benefits of Slack to people who have never heard about us, while also addressing the aspects of working life that everyone can relate to in a playful way that was in keeping with our brand.”

