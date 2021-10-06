More than half of Australian knowledge workers are prepared to quit in the next year, according to Slack’s latest remote work survey

Three out of five Australian knowledge workers are open to a new job in the next year, Slack states.

In its latest remote work report, the workplace messaging firm suggests a disconnect between workers and executives.

Australians remain keen on remote work, Slack states, even as some face burnout and overwork.

The scale of Australia’s ‘Great Resignation’ may be much larger than first thought, with new Slack data suggesting most knowledge workers are open to changing jobs in the next year.

Fresh data from Slack’s Future Forum Pulse survey shows 59.9 per cent of Australian workers are considering a new role within the next twelve months.

That figure stands far above figures from human resources platform Employment Hero, who last month suggested two in five employees are ready to quit their jobs over the next six months.

“Executive concern — even fear — about the “great resignation” is entirely warranted,” Slack states.

The Slack data, collected between July and August, also suggests Australians are closer to handing in their notice than some of their international counterparts. UK workers were the only cohort more likely to consider switching jobs.

Slack — a workplace communication platform with a vested interest in remote work — claims this global trend is the result of a disconnect between employees, their managers, and their executives.

The vast majority of surveyed C-suite staffers said they believed their post-pandemic plans align with the needs and wants of their employees, and 44 per cent of executives working remotely hope to return to the office full-time.

However, just 17 per cent of lower-level remote workers want to spend all their working hours in the office.

The data suggests employees are prepared to walk if hybrid work is not accommodated in the long-term, as sluggish pay rises and minimal pathways for career progression push workers to chase new roles.

Slack’s survey also suggests Australian knowledge workers are particularly keen on remote work, even as they juggle burnout and overwork.

Australian employees reported higher feelings of belonging, productivity, and overall work satisfaction than the global average.

And Australians are not just keen to work wherever, but whenever.

Potentially a function of local knowledge workers operating out of sync with international colleagues, some 30.2 per cent of Australian knowledge workers said they would like no restraints on their schedule, higher than any other market.

As executives prepare take the long view to a post-pandemic world, the data suggests workplaces will need to find the right balance — or risk further staff migration.