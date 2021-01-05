Slack is down on the first workday of 2021

Johannes Eisele/Getty Images

Slack is down for many users, with issues loading channels and sending messages on the workplace chat platform.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider that Slack is aware of the issues and is working to resolve them.

Slack appears to be down for many users Monday morning.

DownDetector is currently showing over 15,000 reports detailing issues.

Slack tweeted on Monday morning that customers may have trouble loading channels and connecting to the messaging platform.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Slack spokesperson said, “Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal. For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com.”

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

This story is developing…

