Slack CEO goes nuts over article about the South Carolina shooting, says 'f--- you' to WSJ

Madeline Stone

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Flickr and CEO of office-communication software Slack, lashed out against a Wall Street Journal editorial in a tweetstorm Sunday night.

The WSJ editorial in question addresses the recent killings of nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, last week, saying that the event was caused by a “problem that defies explanation.” 

President Obama had compared the shooting to the September 1963 bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four young black girls. 

But the WSJ editorial says the comparison is inadequate: “Today the system and philosophy of institutionalized racism identified by Dr. King no longer exists.” 

Butterfield spoke out against the column’s logic and ended by directly insulting the WSJ editorial board, writing “So, WSJ editorial board: f— you!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.