SkyWest Worker Killed Himself After Trying To Swipe Commercial Plane

Brian Hedglin

A SkyWest worker wanted for questioning after his girlfriend’s death commandeered an empty plane Tuesday but killed himself before it ever left the ground.Brian Hedglin, 40, started the plane at Utah’s St. George Municipal Airport around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crashing it into parked vehicles, KSL.com reported.



The SkyWest worker, who had his commercial pilot’s licence, then shot and killed himself, KSL.com reported, citing an airport spokesman.

Police had been trying to track Hedglin down since Friday, when his 39-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her apartment, the Deseret News reported.

The two were dating for four years, but the girlfriend told Hedglin she needed a “break” in March.

DON’T MISS: An Elderly Man In Florida Charges At And Shoots Two Would-Be Robbers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.