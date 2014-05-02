This Company Can Make Water Appear Out Of Thin Air

Remember in science class when you learned about how the water cycle works? The water in oceans, rivers, and lakes is heated by the sun, then it evaporates, meets colder air, condenses, and comes back down in the form of rain or snow, filling up the oceans, rivers, and lakes so that the cycle can start over.

A new company called Skywell is trying to make all that happen themselves. The idea is that this machine takes in air and then cools and condenses it to create water. It then purifies the water so that it’s drinkable.

The company’s goal was to create an environmentally friendly solution that would bring water to people in the best way possible. One of the benefits is that it gets rid of the need for truck deliveries, saving fossil fuel consumption. It also gets rid of the need for plastic containers.

Skywell has other cool features as well. It lets you customise how hot or cold you want the water. And it doesn’t need a pipe or water line, just an electrical outlet.

The water you get from the Skywell machine is also healthier since it doesn’t get any of the harmful chemicals that can come from plastic bottles, such as BPA.

There’s a cool interactive screen at the top of the machine that tracks your water consumption.

A few machines have already gone out to a few homes and offices, but the formal launch is set for the summer.

Here’s the Skywell machine itself:

And this is how it works:

First air passes through an electrostatic air filter, which traps and blocks any large airborne particles. Then it gets condensed.

The water is treated with natural ozone to disinfect it and prevent bacteria from growing inside the collection area. It goes through lots of other filters to make it as clean as possible.

And there you have it. Water from air.

