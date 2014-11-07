See The Insane Renderings For A New Razor-Thin Townhouse In New York City

Dennis Green
Dining Stair ElevatorSkyway Development GroupThe skinny home of your dreams.

A new razor-thin townhouse is set to make a splash in Manhattan’s desirable Flatiron District of Midtown South.

Designed by Skyway Development Group (and spotted on Curbed NY), the home has 8,000 square feet of space and a total of seven floors.

It also features a glass elevator to move up and down the skinny building.

KitchenSkyway Development GroupThough it’s thin, the home will have high ceilings.

Though it’s relatively small, it packs a big punch with six bedrooms, four powder rooms, a “backyard,” a roof deck, a home office, and a garage (to park your presumably very skinny car).

It will also have not one but two hot tubs, plus a sauna and a steam room.

SpaSkyway Development GroupIt will have two hot tubs and a spa.

It was designed by Andres Escobar and Karl “Hot Karl” Fischer served as the architect.According to Curbed, they haveworked together beforeon some high-profile projects with good results.

RooftopSkyway Development GroupA deck looks down onto the street in front of the home.

The townhouse will be built at34 West 21stSt., according to the press release, and will be asingle-family home.

FacdeSkyway Development GroupThe building takes up a tiny plot of land between two existing buildings.

One last view of the incredible townhouse and its awesome layout.

Cross SectionSkyway Development GroupA cutaway shows the floor plan for the home.

