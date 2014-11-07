See The Insane Renderings For A New Razor-Thin Townhouse In New York City

A new razor-thin townhouse is set to make a splash in Manhattan’s desirable Flatiron District of Midtown South.
Designed by Skyway Development Group (and spotted on Curbed NY), the home has 8,000 square feet of space and a total of seven floors.
It also features a glass elevator to move up and down the skinny building.
Though it’s relatively small, it packs a big punch with six bedrooms, four powder rooms, a “backyard,” a roof deck, a home office, and a garage (to park your presumably very skinny car).
It will also have not one but two hot tubs, plus a sauna and a steam room.
It was designed by Andres Escobar and Karl “Hot Karl” Fischer served as the architect.According to Curbed, they haveworked together beforeon some high-profile projects with good results.
The townhouse will be built at34 West 21stSt., according to the press release, and will be asingle-family home.
One last view of the incredible townhouse and its awesome layout.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.